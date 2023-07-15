Paid DeSantis campaign canvasser caught making inappropriate remarks while ‘stoned’ on the job

Recently, a video clip circulating on the internet caught the attention of viewers, showcasing an incident involving a paid canvasser affiliated with Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign. The recording, obtained through a Ring doorbell camera on July 7, reveals an individual wearing a "DeSantis" T-shirt engaging in a conversation while making inappropriate and offensive remarks towards a homeowner who had asked him to leave their property.

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 14: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to The Washington Post, the canvasser can be heard saying, "get off my f****** lawn," while responding with an offensive suggestion that the homeowner should "eat my b****, honestly." Astonishingly, the canvasser then adds, "And I'm a little stoned, so I don't even care."

The video quickly made its way onto social media platforms after being shared with The Washington Post. The man featured in the clip was subsequently fired by the pro-DeSantis Super PAC Never Back Down, which acknowledged the incident's significance. The Post suggests that the incident highlights a broader issue of hiring canvassers for the Republican campaign solely for monetary compensation, rather than recruiting dedicated volunteers who genuinely believe in DeSantis and his cause.

This latest incident compounds the challenges facing Governor DeSantis in his 2024 campaign, as he continues to lag significantly behind former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary polls. Steve Cortes, the national spokesperson for the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC, openly admitted during a live Twitter Space discussion on July 2 that DeSantis faces an "uphill battle" in his bid to secure the 2024 Republican nomination over Trump.

Critics argue that the hiring practices of Never Back Down have contributed to these problems. Barbara Comstock, a former Virginia Republican congresswoman who also employed field workers for election campaigns, expressed her concerns, stating, "They're just hiring people who don't even support the candidate. They don't believe in the candidate."

In addition to questions about the canvassers' commitment to DeSantis' campaign, some voters have complained about their lack of local knowledge. Reports indicate that canvassers employed by Never Back Down in other states were unfamiliar with the area, with one New Hampshire resident claiming that a DeSantis canvasser merely stood on his porch without even knocking on the door.

Kristin Davison, the chief operating officer of Never Back Down, defended the group's efforts, asserting that they employ between 350 and 400 trained and audited canvassers nationwide. Davison stated that these canvassers have engaged in thousands of conversations daily, identifying supporters and undecided voters for future follow-up.

Regarding the incident involving the "stoned" canvasser, Kate Roberts, the national field director of Never Back Down, promptly addressed the matter, saying, “After learning of the incident, we investigated and terminated the individual. Our field program is having thousands and thousands of incredible conversations around the country every day. This individual's behavior is counter to the standards taught in our training and is not tolerated.”

