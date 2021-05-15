Home / World News / US Prez Biden revokes Trump orders on social media, statues and migrants
US president Joe Biden also overturned a Trump proclamation suspending entry of immigrants seen as a financial burden to US health care system.(Reuters file photo)
US Prez Biden revokes Trump orders on social media, statues and migrants

Biden revoked an executive order that would rebrand US foreign aid and another order meant to encourage the Justice Department to prosecute people for destroying a US “monument, memorial or statue.”
Bloomberg | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:58 AM IST

President Joe Biden rescinded several executive actions on Friday that were put in place by Donald Trump, including one targeting social media companies that his predecessor had ordered after Twitter Inc. fact-checked his tweets.

Biden also revoked an executive order that would rebrand US foreign aid and another order meant to encourage the Justice Department to prosecute people for destroying a US “monument, memorial or statue.”

Biden also overturned a Trump proclamation suspending entry of immigrants seen as a financial burden to US health care system.

In a statement, Biden said that his administration’s goal of expanding affordable health care access doesn’t require “barring the entry of non-citizens who seek to immigrate lawfully to this country.”


