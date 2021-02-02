IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US promises undocumented migrants equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
world news

US promises undocumented migrants equal access to Covid-19 vaccines

"It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine... once eligible under local distribution guidelines," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Biden also plans to restore US asylum protections, strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families separated by Trump's border control policies.(Reuters image)

The US government on Monday promised undocumented migrants the same access to Covid-19 vaccines as other civilians, and said inoculation centres would be immigration enforcement-free zones.

The announcement marked the latest in a series of moves by President Joe Biden to reverse the hardline strategy on immigration adopted by his predecessor Donald Trump.

"It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine... once eligible under local distribution guidelines," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

In line with sensitive locations policy, enforcement operations will not be conducted at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics, the DHS also said.

Biden also plans to restore US asylum protections, strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families separated by Trump's border control policies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
department of homeland security covid-19 vaccine distribution coronavirus vaccine financing plan us immigration and citizenship service
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP