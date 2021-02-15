Home / World News / US rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run
world news

US rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run

The driver left the scene of the accident, and Maraj was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.(AP)

The father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near New York City, police said Sunday.

Robert Maraj, 64, was walking on a road in Mineola, Long Island at 6:15 pm (2315 GMT) on Friday when he was hit, Nassau County Police Department said in a statement.

The driver left the scene of the accident, and Maraj was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday.

"The investigation is ongoing," police added.

The statement did not specify Maraj's relationship to Minaj, but a police spokesman confirmed he was her father.

Minaj, 38, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in the Queens borough of New York City.

The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nicki minaj hit and run
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP