IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US reports new daily record of over 4,300 Covid-19 deaths
world news

US reports new daily record of over 4,300 Covid-19 deaths

The overall toll from Covid-19 across the US stands at 380,670.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:44 PM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 29, 2020 after administering him with oxygen, County of Los Angeles paramedics load a potential Covid-19 patient in the ambulance before transporting him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California as a family walks by. - Los Angeles ambulance workers have been told to stop transporting some patients with extremely low survival chances to hospital, and to limit oxygen use, as record Covid cases overwhelm medical resources. California has emerged as the latest epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 4,000 deaths in the last two weeks alone, and hospitals bracing for another surge expected from the holiday period. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)(AFP)

The United States on Tuesday reported a record-high number, 4,327, new COVID-19 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The overall toll from Covid-19 across the US stands at 380,670.

CNN further reported that on Tuesday, the US reported 215,805 new Covid-19 cases, according to JHU, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 22,838,110.

Citing the the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was reported that at least 27,696,150 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 9,327,138 shots administered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.