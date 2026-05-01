US resumes direct flights to Venezuela after 7-year suspension

Direct commercial air travel between the United States and Venezuela has resumed after a seven-year gap, marking a significant reopening of aviation links between the two countries. American Airlines suspended service to Venezuela in 2019 after the United States imposed a ban on passenger and cargo flights to the country amid escalating political instability and security concerns. (Unsplash/Representational Image) The first flight under the renewed arrangement, operated by American Airlines, departed from Miami and landed in Caracas on Thursday (local time). The White House announced the development on social media. In a post on X, the White House said, “Off to Venezuela. American Airlines is resuming direct flights from the US to Venezuela for the first time in seven years. This wouldn't be possible without President Trump's brave leadership in Operation Absolute Resolve.”

The US Department of State also confirmed the restoration of services. In a post on X, it said, “For nearly 7 years, there have been no direct commercial flights between the US and Venezuela. Under President Trump we're changing that today. Flights between Miami and Caracas restored.” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy described the resumption as a milestone. In a post on X, he said, "History is being made today--The first commercial flight from the US to Venezuela in 7 years on @AmericanAir is now in the air. Thank you to my team at @USDOT for the quick work to reopen the Venezuela airspace safely and resume these flights! This means a big economic opportunity for America and Venezuela."