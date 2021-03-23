US rips China’s ‘maritime militia,’ backs Philippines in spat
The US expressed concerns over the presence of more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels near a disputed South China Sea reef, saying Beijing uses “maritime militia to intimidate, provoke and threaten other nations.”
Chinese boats “have been mooring in this area for many months in ever increasing numbers, regardless of the weather,” the US embassy in the Philippines said in a statement. China earlier said that its vessels near Whitsun Reef were sheltering from the wind.
“We stand with the Philippines, our oldest treaty ally in Asia,” the US Embassy said. Manila has filed a diplomatic protest with China, and called for the Chinese vessels to immediately leave what it considers part of its exclusive economic zone.
The incident comes amid continued tensions between the US and China, and as the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte builds friendly ties with Beijing while maintaining its alliance with Washington.
Duterte will discuss the incident with China’s envoy to Manila, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday, while repeating that the two nations can talk things out as friends. More than 180 vessels were still near the reef, the Philippine military said after patrolling the area on Monday.
We want friendly relations with all countries, including India: Pak diplomat
Pakistan: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in cities as Covid-19 cases rise
- The Health Minister of Punjab province, Yasmin Rashid, said that the Covid-19 positivity rate witnessed a 12 per cent increase, Khaleej Times reported.
Myanmar junta blames protesters for violence as EU, US impose sanctions
Australian PM promises to improve treatment of women in politics
US rips China’s ‘maritime militia,’ backs Philippines in spat
Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un share messages reaffirming China-N Korea alliance
- China had advocated a “two-track approach” to the issue, whereby the US would offer security guarantees to North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang abandoning its nuclear weapons programs.
Pakistan reaches out to China to ensure supply of Covid-19 vaccine
UK minister says no plans to add all of Europe to travel "red-list"
Bitcoin dubbed ‘far too costly’ in Norway as cashlessness rules
- Oystein Olsen, the governor of Norges Bank in Oslo, says it’s inconceivable that Bitcoin -- the most popular cryptocurrency -- will replace the money that’s currently controlled by central banks.
England to introduce fines on those attempting to travel abroad before end-June
China stocks fall as western sanctions over Xinjiang weigh on sentiment
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
AstraZeneca may have provided outdated vaccine data, US agency says
- “We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible,” said the statement from the group headed by Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official.