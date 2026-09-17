US sanctions on Russian oil, 100% tariff to make reaching Ukraine deal 'harder', warns Kremlin

After the United States passed a fresh bill to sanction the purchase of Russian crude, the Kremlin warned on Thursday that the bill would have an impact on the negotiations to end the Ukraine war.

Since coming to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly imposed sanctions and tariffs on nations purchasing oil and crude from Russia amid the Ukraine war. (Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kr)

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Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the new sanctions imposed by the US will make reaching a deal for Ukraine "harder."

"We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course, the imposition of any additional sanctions by the U.S. would certainly complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine," said Peskov.

This warning from the Kremlin comes as Ukraine and Russia were set for a new round of talks, mediated by Washington.

New trilateral talks between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow are expected to be held in October. This meeting also comes after US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Kyiv and Moscow in September as part of an attempt to revive peace talks.

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{{^usCountry}} The Ukraine war, which is also known as the bloodiest war in Europe since the Second World War, is now raging on for a fifth year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ukraine war, which is also known as the bloodiest war in Europe since the Second World War, is now raging on for a fifth year. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the potential impacts of the new US tariffs on Russian oil purchases for India? The new US tariffs could significantly increase costs for India, as it may face up to 100% tariffs on its Russian oil purchases, straining its energy security and economic interests. Why did the US Congress pass the sanctions bill targeting Russian oil buyers? The sanctions bill was passed to increase economic pressure on Russia amidst the ongoing Ukraine war and to discourage countries like India and China from continuing oil imports from Russia. How does the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 differ from previous tariff measures? The Act grants the President explicit congressional authority to impose lasting tariffs on Russian oil buyers, unlike previous emergency measures that faced legal challenges and expirations.

US passes Russia sanctions bill

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions package intended to increase economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

The bill, which warns of 100 per cent tariffs on nations purchasing oil from Russia, has now been sent to President Donald Trump for signature.

The bill was passed by a margin of 262-159. The bill was initially backed by late Senator and Trump aide Lindsey Graham, who suggested a 500 per cent tariff on nations purchasing Russian oil and "fueling the war in Ukraine."

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“Today is a big day. Congress has just sent an unmistakable message to Putin,” said US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who played a major role in backing the Russia sanctions bill.

The bill also targets Russia's "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade existing sanctions.

The top countries to be impacted by this bill are India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan for their trade with Moscow.

Also Read | ‘India, you better buy oil somewhere else’: US senator’s warning after Russia sanctions bill clears House

Following the passage of the bill, India reiterated that it will guide its oil and crude purchases in line with the national interest of its population amid a volatile energy market.

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