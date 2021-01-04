e-paper
US screened 500 million fewer airport passengers in 2020

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday it screened 324 million passengers throughout its airport security checkpoints in 2020, down from 824 million passengers screened in 2019.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 22:34 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Washington
Travelers wearing protective masks walk through LaGuardia Airport in New York, US.
A US agency screened 500 million fewer people at US airport checkpoints in 2020, down 61% over 2019, amid a sharp slowdown in air traffic demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday it screened 324 million passengers throughout its airport security checkpoints in 2020, down from 824 million passengers screened in 2019.

In recent weeks, travel has rebounded slightly. On Sunday, TSA screened 1.327 million people at airport checkpoints, the highest number screened since mid-March, but still down 45% over the same day in 2020.

