US seeks cooperation with Russia but will respond to aggression: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called for cooperation with Russia to make the world safer but warned Washington would respond if Moscow "acts aggressively".

"If Russia acts aggressively against us, our partners, our allies we will respond," Blinken said at the start of bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of the Arctic Council in Reykjavik.

He added however that "if the leaders of Russia and the United States can work together cooperatively ... the world can be a safer and more secure place."