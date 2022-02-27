Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting Sunday on Ukraine

Ukraine Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya (R) walks to his seat during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine in New York on February 23, 2022.(AFP)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 02:42 AM IST
The UN Security Council will convene Sunday afternoon at the request of the United States and Albania to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said.

Only nine of the 15 Security Council member states would need to vote in favor of the resolution for it to be adopted at the meeting, which is scheduled for 3:00 pm (2000 GMT).

Under a rarely used procedure, none of the five permanent members -- Russia is one of them -- would be allowed to veto the convening of the special session Monday.

The goal of the "General Assembly special session" will be to "force the 193 members of the UN to take a position" on the conflict and Russia's "violation of the UN Charter," as well as to formally condemn the war, a diplomat speaking under condition of anonymity told AFP.

If the proposed resolution is approved by the Council, rules would require the special General Assembly session to be held within 24 hours.

A resolution written by the US and Albania condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine failed in the Security Council on Friday, due to Russia applying its permanent member veto-power.

The General Assembly will likely be asked to vote on a similar resolution during the special session.

Multiple diplomats told AFP they expect a majority with over 100 UN members to vote in favor of the resolution.

In General Assembly voting, none of the 193 UN members hold a veto, but resolutions are non-binding.

