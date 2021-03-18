US Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as top federal health official

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will join President Joe Biden's Cabinet after the US Senate on Thursday confirmed him to be secretary of Health and Human Services.

Becerra won confirmation on a party-line 50-49 vote.

Becerra, who served in the US House of Representatives for 26 years and was a member of Democratic leadership, will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare," and will take the helm of the sprawling department as the United States battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

Republicans opposed his nomination citing his lack of experience on health matters and his support for expanding the government's role in providing healthcare and liberalizing immigration policies.

