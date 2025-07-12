US senator: Sanctions bill targets India, China over Russian oil

Washington: Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal publicly support a new Russia sanctions bill in the US Senate which proposes a 500% tariff on countries like India, which buy Russian oil, natural gas and petroleum-products among other things. US Sen Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) arrives for a classified briefing to Senators on the topic of Iran on June 26, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

“Here in Rome having just met with all the European heads of state, I am so deeply inspired by their commitment to the cause of freedom in Ukraine against Putin’s murderous invasion but also by their gratitude to the United States for our support and for our Russia sanctions bill that imposes bone crushing penalties on China and India for buying Russian oil and fuelling their war machine,” Blumenthal said in a video on X. Blumenthal, a member of the Democratic party, has joined hands with Republican senator Lindsey Graham to push the bill.

The bill - which was introduced in the United States Senate in April - received heightened attention after US President Donald Trump said he was considering the bill in an effort to push Russia to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.

The proposed legislation comes even as India and the United States are negotiating a trade agreement that is expected to lay the groundwork for a key bilateral trade deal.

“The main reason why this is worrisome is because Congressional sanctions can override existing trade deals which means, if this passes, the US trade negotiators can’t simply will it away. The hope for India is that with a mini deal in place, the USTR will have some flexibility in the lead up to the second phase to negotiate this additional sanction both with India and on the hill’” says Prerna Bountra, Deputy Director at the Ananta Aspen Centre, a think-tank.

“Speaking of the hill, the bill may have 84 co-sponsors in the Senate but only 33 in the House. The battle isn’t yet lost for India even though there is an uphill climb ahead. Our diplomats will have to lobby representatives who aren’t even expected back in DC till a few days before Congress resumes,” Bountra adds.

According to reports in the American media, the bill will allow President Trump the right to waive the bill’s provisions for select countries twice for a limited six month period.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the Indian Embassy in Washington has reached out to Senator Lindsey Graham to convey its position regarding India’s energy security