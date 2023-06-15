US man charged after he shoots himself while dreaming of burglary

A man in Illinois, the United States was charged with firearms offences on Tuesday after he accidently shot himself in leg while he was dreaming about a burglary incident. The man, aged 62, survived the accidental shooting which took place in April, while no one else was injured in the incident, the NBC news reported.

The man was arrested on a warrant Monday but was set free after he posting bond, the sheriff's office added.(Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was charged with offences, including for possessing a firearm with a revoked Firearm Owners Identification, a must-have in the midwestern state bordering Indiana. He also faced a charge for reckless discharge of a firearm, NBC quoted the sheriff’s office statement.

‘No sign of burglary’

The incident happened on April 10 around 9:50 pm. The man, who lives in Lake Barrington village, "had a dream that someone was breaking into his home" and fired a .357-calibre revolver, following which the bullet went into the bed, the statement read. The responders had to use a tourniquet to stop the bleeding as he had shot himself in the leg.

Also Read: Frequent shootings put US mass killings on record pace

He woke up from the dream and found himself hurt. The police did not find any sign of burglary in his home. The sheriff’s office’s statement did not cite a reason as to why his firearm identification card had been revoked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man was arrested on a warrant Monday but was set free after he posting bond, the sheriff's office added.

Lake Barrington located nearly 56 km northwest of downtown Chicago is home to 5,000 residents.

Accidental shooting in Michigan kills 2-year-old

Another similar incident had surfaced over the weekend when a 2-year-old in US’ Michigan died in an accidental shooting on Sunday, after the child got hold of an unsecured firearm.

The infant was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t be saved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON