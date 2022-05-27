Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US slams Putin’s food-for-sanctions relief plan
US slams Putin's food-for-sanctions relief plan

The US may announce a new package of aid for Ukraine as soon as next week that would include long-range rocket systems and other advanced weapons, said a report. 
Published on May 27, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Bloomberg |

The US rejected a plan by Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate grain and fertilizer exports only if sanctions on his country are lifted, pinning the blame on the Kremlin for blocking shipments and stoking concerns of global food shortages. 

The US may announce a new package of aid for Ukraine as soon as next week that would include long-range rocket systems and other advanced weapons, CNN reported unidentified government officials as saying.

A record volume of Russian oil is on board tankers, with most of that heading to India or China as other nations restrict imports because of the war in Ukraine.

