Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US State Dept No. 2 set to visit China amid bilateral tensions
world news

US State Dept No. 2 set to visit China amid bilateral tensions

Sherman will meet China’s state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin on July 25-26, the US state department announced on Wednesday.
By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The Alaska meet was marked by several testy exchanges.(REUTERS)

US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman will become the highest level Biden administration official to visit China when she lands there this weekend amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Sherman will meet China’s state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin on July 25-26, the US state department announced on Wednesday.

“These discussions are part of ongoing US efforts to hold candid exchanges with PRC officials to advance US interests and values, and to responsibly manage the relationship,” the state department said.

Sherman is America’s No. 2 diplomat. The highest level in-person interaction so far between the two governments took place in Alaska in March, when secretary of state Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese counterparts.

The Alaska meet was marked by several testy exchanges.

Trump’s close friend and political ally arrested

Authorities have arrested Tom Barrack, a close friend and ally of former president Donald Trump, for allegedly acting on behalf of the UAE government without registering as a foreign agent.

Barrack, 74, was charged with obstruction of justice for lying to federal agents in 2019 about his association with the foreign government. Matthew Grimes, an associate of Barrack, was also arrested. A third person, UAE citizen Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, is at large.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, calls it ‘Sheer class’

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP