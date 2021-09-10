Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US still in ‘pandemic mode’: Fauci tells what Covid-19 ‘endgame’ would look like
world news

US still in ‘pandemic mode’: Fauci tells what Covid-19 ‘endgame’ would look like

The rolling seven-day average of daily new confirmed Covid-19 cases per capita for the US remains one of the worst in the world and almost 20 times that of India’s.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci had repeatedly warned against removing restrictions before daily new cases fell below 10,000.(AP)

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said that the United States is still in the “pandemic mode” since the country is witnessing about 160,000 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases every day. The US was reporting less than 16,000 daily new infections around mid-June before the highly contagious Delta variant drove the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The endgame is to suppress the virus,” Fauci said in an interview published by Axios. “Right now, we're still in pandemic mode, because we have 160,000 new infections a day.”

The latest epidemiological data by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that the US continues to report the highest number of fresh infections every day, followed by India, the UK, Iran, and Brazil. Last week, America reported nearly 1.3 million new cases, a 38% increase from the previous week.

“That's not even modestly good control ... which means it's a public health threat," the 81-year-old immunologist said.

Also Read | Will Moderna miss Sept 20 target of US Covid booster jabs? Dr Fauci answers

The rolling seven-day average of daily new confirmed Covid-19 cases per capita for the US remains one of the worst in the world and almost 20 times that of India’s. Fauci had repeatedly warned against removing restrictions before daily new cases fell below 10,000.

RELATED STORIES

“In a country of our size, you can't be hanging around and having 100,000 infections a day. You've got to get well below 10,000 before you start feeling comfortable," Axios quoted Fauci as saying.

The country’s vaccination drive has hit a wall after an impressive initial rate. About 52% of the eligible population has been fully inoculated against Covid-19 but high vaccine hesitancy in some parts of the country has come up as a major challenge for authorities to contain the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dr. anthony fauci united states
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Malicious allegations': Pakistan on reports it helped Taliban in Panjshir

‘Crushed my face against concrete’: Journalists recount Taliban torture

Xi Jinping criticises America’s China policy in rare phone call with Joe Biden

Lankan archbishop accuses Rajapaksa of misleading Vatican ahead of Italy trip
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP