US strike kills two senior IS officials in Syria: CENTCOM

A US airstrike killed two senior Islamic State jihadist group officials in Syria on Thursday, the military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"US forces conducted a successful airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu-Hashum al-Umawi, a deputy Wali of Syria, and another senior ISIS official associated with him," CENTCOM said in a statement, using an acronym for IS.

"No US forces were injured or killed and there was no loss or damage to US equipment in the execution of this operation," it added.

The strike came on the same day that CENTCOM said it killed another senior IS official in a raid in Syria.

The operations are the latest US effort to clamp down on IS jihadists who have been territorially defeated but still orchestrate attacks in Syria and neighboring Iraq.