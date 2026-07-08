Iran news LIVE: US strikes Iran amid Khamenei funeral, Tehran says it hit Washington bases in counter, downed drone

Iran news LIVE updates: Tensions escalated between the United States and Iran on Wednesday after Washington launched fresh strikes and Tehran warned of a 'crushing' response. Later, the IRGC reportedly claimed to have downed a US MQ9 drone in the country's south, reported news agency Reuters. ...Read More

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US attacks Iran: In a fresh series of attacks, US Central Command said it hit over 80 targets as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military added that it struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait.

US revokes Iran oil sanctions waiver: The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday revoked, with immediate effect, an oil sanctions waiver that allowed the purchase of Iranian energy without attracting US sanctions.

The development comes only weeks after Washington and Tehran announced an MoU to halt hostilities following their months-long conflict.

Iran warns of crushing response: Calling it a “blatant act of aggression,” Iran's top joint military command warned that its armed forces would deliver a "crushing response" after accusing the US military of carrying out strikes on parts of southern Iran.

It also warned that Tehran would not tolerate any US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Blasts heard in Iran: Blasts were heard in Iran's main oil hub on Kharg Island, on Qeshm Island, and in the southern port cities of Sirik and Bandar Abbas, Reuters reported.