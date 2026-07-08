Iran news LIVE: US strikes Iran amid Khamenei funeral, Tehran says it hit Washington bases in counter, downed drone
Iran news LIVE: Blasts were heard in Iran's main oil hub on Kharg Island, on Qeshm Island, and in the southern port cities of Sirik and Bandar Abbas, Reuters reported.
Iran news LIVE updates: Tensions escalated between the United States and Iran on Wednesday after Washington launched fresh strikes and Tehran warned of a 'crushing' response. Later, the IRGC reportedly claimed to have downed a US MQ9 drone in the country's south, reported news agency Reuters. ...Read More
Top updates
US attacks Iran: In a fresh series of attacks, US Central Command said it hit over 80 targets as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The US military added that it struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait.
US revokes Iran oil sanctions waiver: The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday revoked, with immediate effect, an oil sanctions waiver that allowed the purchase of Iranian energy without attracting US sanctions.
The development comes only weeks after Washington and Tehran announced an MoU to halt hostilities following their months-long conflict.
Iran warns of crushing response: Calling it a “blatant act of aggression,” Iran's top joint military command warned that its armed forces would deliver a "crushing response" after accusing the US military of carrying out strikes on parts of southern Iran.
It also warned that Tehran would not tolerate any US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.
Blasts heard in Iran: Blasts were heard in Iran's main oil hub on Kharg Island, on Qeshm Island, and in the southern port cities of Sirik and Bandar Abbas, Reuters reported.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 08, 2026 10:07 am IST
US-Iran LIVE updates: Over 85 US military sites targeting across region in response to US attacks
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched missiles and drones at 85 US military sites across Bahrain and Kuwait in response to the latest wave of US strikes on Iran
The IRGC said in a Telegram post that a joint operation by its navy and air force targeted US military facilities at Bahrain’s Salman Port, where the US Fifth Fleet operates, as well as Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, CNN reported.
- Jul 08, 2026 09:53 am IST
US-Iran LIVE updates: Ghalibaf lays out US violations
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, condemned the recent US strikes, saying they violated the MoU. Listing what he called the violations, he said: "Violating Iranian adjustments in the Strait, persistent threats of further strikes, reinstating oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran, and continued Zionist aggression in Lebanon."
"The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don't fold," he added in a post on X.
- Jul 08, 2026 09:42 am IST
US-Iran LIVE updates: Indian shares open lower as US-Iran hostilities lift oil prices
US-Iran LIVE updates: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions hit global risk appetite and lifted crude oil prices, a key risk for the world's third-largest oil importer.
The benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.57% to 24,259.55, while the BSE Sensex slid 0.47% to 77,816.45, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.
All 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.5% each.
- Jul 08, 2026 09:39 am IST
US-Iran LIVE updates: US revokes Iranian license to sell oil
US-Iran LIVE updates: The US also revoked its license that allowed Iran to sell its oil, Reuters reported. The Iranian foreign ministry condemned the decision, saying it was a "clear and material breach of Article 10 of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Cessation of War."
It added that the ministry holds the US "fully responsible" for the consequences arising from this breach of commitment.
Warning of the consequences of Washington's alleged breach of its commitments, the ministry said it would take any measures it deems necessary to safeguard Iran's national interests and national security.
- Jul 08, 2026 09:32 am IST
US-Iran LIVE updates: Sirens heard in Bahrain after Iran vows ‘crushing’ response
US-Iran LIVE updates: Sirens have sounded in Bahrain, the country’s Ministry of Interior said on X, urging citizens to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”
This comes after Iran warned of “crushing” response to US strikes.
- Jul 08, 2026 09:31 am IST
US-Iran LIVE updates: Kuwait responding to "hostile missile and drone threats," military says
US-Iran LIVE updates: Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks, its military said on X, urging the public to follow safety instructions.
"The General Staff of the Army noted that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks."
- Jul 08, 2026 09:14 am IST
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran claims to have downed US drone after issuing ‘crushing’ response warning
US-Iran LIVE updates: The IRGC reportedly claimed to have downed a US MQ9 drone in the country's south, reported news agency Reuters.
Calling it a “blatant act of aggression,” Iran's top joint military command warned that its armed forces would deliver a "crushing response" after accusing the US military of carrying out strikes on parts of southern Iran.
It also warned that Tehran would not tolerate any US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.
- Jul 08, 2026 09:13 am IST
US-Iran LIVE updates: Some regional allies seeking to prevent escalation between the US and Iran
US-Iran LIVE updates: Some regional allies are sending messages to the US and Iran to try to prevent further escalation of hostilities and preserve the ceasefire, a regional source told CNN.
- Jul 08, 2026 08:55 am IST
US-Iran LIVE updates: US launches fresh attacks on Iran
US-Iran LIVE updates: In a fresh series of attacks, US Central Command said it hit over 80 targets as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The US military added that it struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait.