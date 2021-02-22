IND USA
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 05, 2020 US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC. - The US death toll from Covid-19 is approaching a grim milestone: Half a million people in this country dead from the coronavirus. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)(AFP)
world news

US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns

The justices rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold an Oct. 7 lower court ruling directing the former Republican president's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:12 PM IST

The US Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, a blow to his quest to conceal details of his finances.

The justices rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold an Oct. 7 lower court ruling directing the former Republican president's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena to turn over the materials to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.

As many as 9,834 fresh cases of the virus were reported in the country on Sunday, down from the peak week in January when cases averaged almost 60,000 a day.(REUTERS)
world news

Boris Johnson set to take England out of lockdown: All you need to know

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:23 PM IST
In the UK, more than 17.5 million people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
