US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns
The US Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, a blow to his quest to conceal details of his finances.
The justices rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold an Oct. 7 lower court ruling directing the former Republican president's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena to turn over the materials to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.
‘Covid-19 crisis has a woman’s face’: UN chief
- Antonio Guterres' speech in Geneva focused on racism, the pandemic’s impact on women and human rights, and the ongoing military coup in Myanmar.
