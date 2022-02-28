Home / World News / US suspends operations at its Belarus embassy, authorises diplomats in Russia to leave
  • Ukraine-Russia conflict: The move by the US Department of State came soon after an official said if Belarus continued to aid and abet Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, it would face consequences.
The US State Department's actions came amid ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine's representatives in Belarus.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 06:42 PM IST
The United States on Monday suspended operations at its embassy in Minsk, Belarus, and authorised the “voluntary” departure of non-emergency staff and family in Moscow, Russia.

The move by the US Department of State came soon after an official said if Belarus continued to aid and abet Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, it would face consequences.

A meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia was currently underway along the border in Belarus on day 5 of the conflict. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had initially refused to hold peace talks in Belarus alleging it to be the serving ground for Russia’s aggression.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who made the announcements, said, “We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, with fighting continuing in the suburbs of Kyiv and around the key cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv, Zelenskiy said the day will be critical for Ukraine’s fate.

Unprecendented sanctions were imposed on Russia that targeted its banks, companies and individuals leading to a collapse in the ruble and prompting the central bank to impose capital controls to try and avert investor panic and shore up the economy.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
russia ukraine crisis united states belarus + 1 more
