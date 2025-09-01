US take over plan for post-war Gaza circulating in Trump administration: Report

The Trump administration is reportedly circulating a post-war plan for Gaza that involves the US administering the war-torn city for at least a decade. The plan also includes relocating Gaza's population and turning the city into a tourist resort and manufacturing hub. The report by the Post also says that anyone who owns the land in Gaza will be offered a "digital token" in exchange for rights to redevelop their property. (AP)

The entire plan is in a 38-page prospectus, which states that Gaza’s two million population would temporarily leave either through "voluntary" departures to another country or into restricted areas within the territory during reconstruction, the Washington Post reported.

Reports of a proposal to build large-scale camps called Humanitarian camps known as "Humanitarian Transit Areas" had surfaced earlier.

The report by the Post also mentioned that anyone who owns a land in Gaza will be offered a "digital token" in exchange for rights to redevelop their property. Further, Palestinians who choose to leave the place would be provided with $5,000 in cash and subsidies to cover four years of rent, along with one year worth of food.

The plan, which will be termed as "Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust," was developed by GHF, a US-backed aid group.

The Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) coordinates closely with the Israeli military and relies on private US security and logistics firms to deliver food aid into Gaza. It is the preferred channel for humanitarian efforts in the region by the Trump administration and the Israeli government, but the UN has criticised it, saying that thousands of people have been killed trying to receive aid in Gaza since the GHF began operating.

White House has not yet officially commented on the report. However, Trump has previously made comments related to taking over Gaza.

In February, Trump publicly said that the US should take the war-battered Gaza and rebuild it as "the Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling the Palestinian population elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has gradually escalated its operations around Gaza City while Gaza is suffering from a hunger crisis. On Friday, it declared Gaza a “dangerous combat zone” and ended temporary pauses in the area that had allowed for aid deliveries.

A report released earlier this month by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) found that approximately 514,000 people, totalling to nearly one-quarter of Gaza’s population, are experiencing famine conditions in Gaza City and nearby areas.