US-backed GHF halts aid distribution in Gaza after multiple firing incidents

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has halted aid distribution after the recent firing incidents, which have killed over 80 Palestinians. Palestinian women gather at a hot meal distribution point in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip,(AFP)

As per a statement from the controversial aid agency, the GHF said that aid distribution will be halted due to "ongoing updates" such as "renovation, reorganization and efficiency improvement."

However, a spokesperson for the US-backed agency told Reuters that the closure was to review security measures.

"Our top priority remains ensuring the safety and dignity of civilians receiving aid," a GHF spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Over 80 in aid centre firings

In the past week, over 80 people have been killed, allegedly by Israeli forces, while seeking aid at GHF distribution centres. As per Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, the GHF centres are a "death trap" for Palestinians as Israeli soldiers target civilians gathered for food.

The Israeli military has denied all allegations against it and has stated it has only fired "warning shots" to disperse "rowdy crowds."

Hospital officials told AP that of the 80 people shot dead near aid distribution centres since Sunday, a majority of the deaths were of women and children.

UN calls for ceasefire, condemns aid block

The UN Security Council is set to take a vote on Wednesday regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"It is unacceptable. Civilians are risking – and in several instances losing – their lives just trying to get food," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday, adding that the aid distribution model backed by Washington and Israel was "all a recipe for disaster, which is exactly what is going on."

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher also stated that the scenes of Gazans being killed while seeking aid are a result of "deliberate choices that have systematically deprived" civilians of receiving essential items.

The world is watching, day after day, horrifying scenes of Palestinians being shot, wounded or killed in Gaza while simply trying to eat. Emergency medical teams have confirmed treating hundreds of trauma cases. Yesterday alone, dozens were declared dead at hospitals after Israeli forces said they had opened fire," said Fletcher.