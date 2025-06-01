'We didn't do it,' says Israel on Gaza aid centre fire as 31 reported dead

Israel denied its role in the firing incident reported on Sunday at a US-backed aid centre in Rafah, Gaza. In a statement issued on social media, the Israeli Defence forces has dismissed the "false and fabricated reports.' Displaced Palestinians, some carrying sacks of food, leave a distribution centre in Rafah, (AFP)

“False reports have been spread In recent hours, including serious allegations against the IDF regarding fire toward Gazan residents in the area of the humanitarian aid distribution site in Gaza. Findings from an initial inquiry indicate that the IDF did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site and that reports to this effect are false,” reads the statement issued by the IDF.

"It is false and fabricated. All aid was distributed today without incident," read the official statement issued by the GHF, as accessed by the BBC.

"We have heard that these fake reports have been actively fomented by Hamas. They are untrue and fabricated," the US-backed foundation said as it denied any injuries or fatalities. The group had earlier told the Associated Press that Israeli forces “fired warning shots” near the aid centre.

31 killed in attack on Gaza aid centre

The incident occurred on Sunday at an aid centre run by the US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

As per the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, at least 31 people were killed after the incident at the aid distribution centre.

Israel, however, stated that armed gunmen opened fire on civilians at the aid centre, distancing itself from the incident.

While it remains unclear as to what really happened, the UN has flagged its concerns regarding attacks near aid centres and shelters for displaced Palestinians.

Calling the war-torn strip the 'hungriest place on earth,' the United Nations added that the newly established aid distribution systems by the US and Israel function as "death traps" for innocent Palestinians.