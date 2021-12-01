US delegation expresses deep concerns over Afghans' abuses at Doha meet with Taliban

A delegation from the United States expressed deep concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Afghanistan during its meeting with Taliban representatives at Doha in Qatar.

The team, led by special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, asked the ruling Islamic militant group to take necessary action to protect the rights of citizens in the war-torn nation, the US state department said.

West led a senior interagency delegation to discuss the Afghanistan situation with the Taliban in Doha.

In a statement, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said american officials expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans. The US also urged the Taliban to uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty, and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government.

Ted said the US delegation “emphasised the importance of the Taliban fulfilling its public commitment not to allow anyone to pose a threat to any country from the soil of Afghanistan, safe passage for US citizens and Afghans to whom we have a special commitment, the protection of the rights of all of Afghanistan’s citizens, including its women, girls, and minorities, and the safe release of hostage Mark Frerichs”.

The US also remains committed to ensure that sanctions against the Taliban do not limit the ability of Afghan civilians to receive humanitarian support from Washington.

West said the Taliban are aware that the US is deeply concerned about reports of retaliatory killings and forced disappearances of former ANSF (Afghan National Security Forces) members. “We have urged the Taliban to ensure their promise of amnesty is upheld throughout their ranks and hold those responsible to account.

Speaking about US’ continue support to Afghan people with humanitarian aid, West said, “We've provided $474 million this year, applaud the robust efforts of Allies & partners in this space, & are making every effort to help the UN & humanitarian actors scale up to meet needs this winter.”

“We will continue clear-eyed, candid diplomacy with the Taliban. Legitimacy & support must be earned by actions to address terrorism, establish an inclusive government, & respect the rights of minorities, women & girls – including equal access to education & employment,” he further said.