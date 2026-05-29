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US to halt Iran airlines' access to landing spots to intensify Hormuz pressure

Tehran's flag carrier Iran Air has previously been designated by the US State Department, while Iran's Mahan Air has also been targeted by sanctions.

Published on: May 29, 2026 01:43 pm IST
AFP |
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that the United States will halt Iranian airlines' access to landing spots, among other measures, as Washington pushes to intensify pressure on Tehran and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington will "be shutting down both Iranian airlines' access to landing spots, refueling, and ticket sales," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warns on X.(AFP)

In a post on X, Bessent said Washington will "be shutting down both Iranian airlines' access to landing spots, refueling, and ticket sales," without providing further details.

"Only a satisfactory outcome in negotiations will end the downward spiral," he warned.

Bessent did not specify which airlines he was referring to, although Tehran's flag carrier Iran Air has previously been designated by the US State Department, while Iran's Mahan Air has also been targeted by sanctions.

But he told a press briefing later Thursday, that the United States was not going to "restrict movement for religious reasons, so Iranians who want to make the pilgrimage to Mecca or Medina will be allowed."

"We will also allow valid humanitarian reasons," he said.

 
strait of hormuz united states iran
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