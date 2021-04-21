Home / World News / US to join global effort to decarbonize shipping industry, says Kerry
The global sector emits 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, according to the Ocean Conservancy, on par with Germany's annual emissions.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:32 AM IST
US climate envoy John Kerry said the country will help deploy the technologies needed to rapidly reduce the sector's emissions.(Reuters file photo)

The United States will join an effort by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in the global shipping industry, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry announced on Tuesday ahead of a climate leaders summit that President Joe Biden will host this week.

"I want to announce that in support of the global effort to keep us in reach of 1.5 degrees Celsius and in support of global efforts to achieve net zero by no later than 2050, the United States is committing to work with countries in the IMO to adopt the goal of achieving net zero emissions from international shipping by no later than 2050," he told a conference hosted by the Ocean Conservancy.

The global sector emits 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, according to the Ocean Conservancy, on par with Germany's annual emissions.

Kerry told the conference that the United States will help deploy the technologies needed to rapidly reduce the sector's emissions, which he said are "known to us" be require investment to scale up.

European Union and British officials sent a letter to Biden in March urging the United States to include shipping emissions to be accounted for in the country's forthcoming climate goal under the Paris agreement and that responsibility for all ship emissions be split between the country of origin and country of destination.

The United States is expected to announce its new goal, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution, as soon as Wednesday ahead of the summit.

