Home / World News / US to require negative Covid-19 tests for travelers from China

US to require negative Covid-19 tests for travelers from China

world news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 01:59 AM IST

From January 5, "all air passengers two years and older originating from China will be required to get a test no more than two days before their departure from China, Hong Kong and Macau, and show a negative test result to the airlines upon departure," a federal health official said.

US to require negative Covid-19 tests for travelers from China
US to require negative Covid-19 tests for travelers from China
AFP |

The United States will require negative Covid tests from all air travelers from China, saying Beijing is not sharing enough information about the surge in coronavirus cases there, health officials said Wednesday.

From January 5, "all air passengers two years and older originating from China will be required to get a test no more than two days before their departure from China, Hong Kong and Macau, and show a negative test result to the airlines upon departure," a federal health official said.

"The recent rapid increase in Covid-19 transmission in China increases the potential for new variants emerging," the official told reporters in a phone briefing.

Also read: Chinese are turning to black market for Indian Covid drugs amid surge: Report

However, the official said, Beijing has provided only limited data about circulating variants in China to global databases, and testing and reporting on new cases has also diminished.

"Based on this lack of available data, it's harder for US public health officials to identify new variants spreading to the United States," the official said.

"The United States is taking deliberative proactive steps to protect Americans' public health, and be on alert for any potential Covid-19 variants emerging," the official said.

Also read: China to publish Covid data only once a month from January

The new requirement will fall into place just after midnight US Eastern Time on January 5, or 0500 GMT.

The test requirement applies to air passengers regardless of nationality and vaccination status, and includes people traveling to the United States from China via third countries, as well as those traveling through the United States to other countries.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states china
united states china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out