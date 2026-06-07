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US treasury department may use Iranian assets to pay for damages to Gulf allies: Report

Several Gulf countries which host US military bases have come under fire from Iran during the course of the war and have sustained heavy losses.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 12:49 pm IST
Edited by Nikita Sharma
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Unfreezing of Iranian assets by the United States has been one of the constant demands of Tehran while negotiating a peace deal to end the ongoing war. However, the US' treasury department seems to have different plans for those assets.

Scott Bessent has reportedly asked the treasury department to take a comprehensive measure of the repair costs by the US' Gulf allies since the war began on February 28,.(File Photo/Getty Images via AFP)

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent is considering using Iranian assets to help America's allies in the Gulf to recover from the losses incurred due to attacks by Iran during the war, CBS reported Saturday citing a source familiar with what Bessent is thinking.

The source also said that the US treasury is exploring avenues to ensure that Iranian assets can be accessed for recovery and reconstruction in case Tehran causes further damage.

Track live updates of US-Iran war here

Taking a step further in this direction, Bessent has also asked the department to take a comprehensive measure of the repair costs by the US' Gulf allies since the war began on February 28, the source said.

Also read: Iran's message to Trump: No meeting with Khamenei, release frozen assets or face wider conflict in Indian Ocean

“American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression,” the post read.

Following this, Iran launched several missiles at Bahrain and Kuwait, both US allies, on Saturday.

According to Centcom, Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards Bahrain and Kuwait but six of them were intercepted while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted "enemy bases in the area" with missiles, reported news agency AFP.

An AFP journalist in Bahrain's Manama reported hearing three explosions amid air raid sirens. In Kuwait, another journalist said they heard multiple blasts near the airport.

 
us treasury us iran war united states iran
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