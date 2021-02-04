IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop

Yellen this week called for the meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Federal Reserve Bank and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to review the volatility.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:32 PM IST

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a meeting Thursday with top financial market regulators to discuss recent trading volatility that saw shares like GameStop soar last week.

Yellen said officials will be "looking carefully at these events," although she did not commit to taking any action.

The volatility was created after a social-media-fueled buying frenzy for stocks that were shorted by hedge funds, including of video game store GameStop, which surged over 400 percent before falling sharply.

Yellen this week called for the meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Federal Reserve Bank and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to review the volatility.

"We really need to make sure that our financial markets are functioning properly, efficiently and that investors are protected," she said in her first television interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

"We're going to discuss these recent events and discuss whether or not the recent events warrant further action."

The events under review erupted when a group of small-time investors on Reddit joined forces to try to thwart hedge funds that made massive bets that the shares would fall.

Instead of declining, the wave of buying boosted the share prices of struggling companies, including GameStop and movie theater brand AMC Entertainment.

But the share prices fell sharply when the frenzy subsided.

- Need for action? -

The events led to some retail investor apps such as Robinhood -- which says its goal is to "democratize finance for all" -- to limit trading in some of the most volatile stocks last week, drawing the ire of critics.

Progressive US senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren called for action against what they said were Wall Street abuses by hedge funds.

"We need an SEC investigation," Warren told CNN Sunday. "It's a rigged game, and it's been a set of players who come in and manipulate the market."

But Yellen said "we need to understand deeply what happened before we go to action."

Yellen's role, however, is limited to convening and consulting, since Treasury does not have jurisdiction over stock market activity, which is the purview of the SEC and CFTC.

But she has long experience with the issues as a former chair of the Federal Reserve and member of the board for many years, as the central bank monitors all financial market activity for potential risks to the economy.

Treasury also chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which monitors financial risks to coordinate better policy action

The FSOC brings together the SEC, CFTC and other banking and housing regulators, as well as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Yellen had to receive a waiver from ethics lawyers at Treasury to hold the discussion about market activity, as she had received at least $700,000 in speaking fees from hedge fund Citadel, a key player in the GameStop saga, according to US media reports.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janet yellen
app
Close
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
world news

President Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The move would fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden was expected to name Timothy Lenderking for the new post in a foreign policy speech.(AP)
Biden was expected to name Timothy Lenderking for the new post in a foreign policy speech.(AP)
world news

Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Biden pledged during the 2020 presidential campaign that he would curtail US support for Saudi Arabia's military campaign in Yemen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Biden to visit State department as US reengages with its allies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, formerly the State Department’s top spokesperson, said Biden’s visit “is largely focused on his desire to thank the men and women who are Foreign Service officers, civil servants, who are the heart and soul of that institution and, frankly, our government.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Yellen this week called for the meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Federal Reserve Bank and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to review the volatility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined in a two-shot schedule.(Reuters)
Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined in a two-shot schedule.(Reuters)
world news

Britain explores mixed Covid vaccine shots as variants threaten

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:45 PM IST
British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said current Covid-19 vaccines would probably still protect people against infection with the new variants, but this would need to be closely monitored.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker shows the box for a coronavirus vaccine to a patient at a vaccination facility in Beijing.(AP Photo)
A medical worker shows the box for a coronavirus vaccine to a patient at a vaccination facility in Beijing.(AP Photo)
world news

China says it will send 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Syria

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Syrian health officials have said the country is engaged with Russia and China over vaccines but authorities have not yet announced any bilateral deals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter battle actually throws up a larger question for India’s liberal political stream and critics of the government (REUTERS)
The Twitter battle actually throws up a larger question for India’s liberal political stream and critics of the government (REUTERS)
world news

Fake social media accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:30 PM IST
The international reach marked new territory for a pro-China social media network that has been operating for years, said Ben Nimmo, head of investigations for Graphika, the social media analysis firm that monitored the activity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine in the Adult Vaccination Center at the Dow University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan,(Bloomberg)
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine in the Adult Vaccination Center at the Dow University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan,(Bloomberg)
world news

Pakistan says China's Sinopharm vaccine not effective for people over 60 years

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan told the media on Thursday that Pakistan's expert committee while considering the preliminary analysis data recommended the vaccine only for people aged 18-60 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cargo personnel work as the first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)
Cargo personnel work as the first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)
world news

Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia. The next batches are to arrive on Feb. 18 and Feb. 28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stock futures ticked higher and bonds extended their recent slide as economic data and corporate earnings continued to roll in.(AP Photo)
Stock futures ticked higher and bonds extended their recent slide as economic data and corporate earnings continued to roll in.(AP Photo)
world news

Jobless claims in US decrease for third consecutive week

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Policy makers are starting to lift some of the most stringent business restrictions, which should also help to stabilize the labor market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Policemen detain a Navalny supporter near Red Square in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
Policemen detain a Navalny supporter near Red Square in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
world news

Russia revives draft law to grant police access to citizens' geolocation data

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The ministry is yet to hear back from other domestic state institutions, a required step before the draft can be resubmitted to the lower house of parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy rainfall and snow melt in southern Germany has caused a significant rise in the water level in various places.(AP)
Heavy rainfall and snow melt in southern Germany has caused a significant rise in the water level in various places.(AP)
world news

Snow melt, rain causing widespread flooding in Germany

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Shipping traffic that was halted earlier in the week after it became unsafe for boats to pass beneath bridges and was allowed to resume on Thursday, though authorities warned that levels were expected to increase again before the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks along an observation deck near Headquarters building of Chinese state-run television network CCTV and its overseas arm CGTN.(AP)
A man walks along an observation deck near Headquarters building of Chinese state-run television network CCTV and its overseas arm CGTN.(AP)
world news

UK regulator revokes Chinese TV licence, Beijing complains about BBC 'fake news'

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:35 PM IST
The British regulator Ofcom concluded that China Global Television Network's (CGTN) was ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington.(AP/ File photo)
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Hunter Biden's announces memoir 'Beautiful Things', out in April

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:55 PM IST
“Beautiful Things” was circulated among several authors and includes advance praise from Stephen King, Dave Eggers and Anne Lamott.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vaccine drive against the coronavirus disease at China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing, China on January 29. (Reuters file)
A vaccine drive against the coronavirus disease at China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing, China on January 29. (Reuters file)
world news

China gives 31.2mn Covid shots as second firm applies for license

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:26 PM IST
China aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in the second week of February when millions are expected to travel though the numbers are likely to be less this year than in other years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP