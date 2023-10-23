US troops in Syria targetted by drones, officials say: Report

U.S. troops in Syria were targeted by drones but there were no injuries, two U.S. officials said on Monday, the latest in a series of attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack took place at Al-Tanf base.(Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack took place at Al-Tanf base, near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON