US, UK plotting ‘terrorist acts’ to oust Russian forces from their bases in Syria: Spy service

Russia's spy service (SVR) on Saturday alleged that the US and British intelligence services are preparing "terrorist acts" against Russian military bases in Syria, state-run RIA news agency reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin had also said that Moscow will consider maintaining its military bases in Syria. (AP)

It accused the American and British spies of trying to provoke these acts to force the evacuation of its bases in Syria.

However, the Russian foreign intelligence service did not provide any evidence for the allegations.

"British intelligence services are developing plans to organise a series of terrorist attacks on Russian military facilities in Syria. The role of perpetrators is assigned to militants of the terrorist group ISIS, released from prison by the "new authorities" in recent times," the news agency cited the release from SVR.

‘Attack drones’ to strike Russian

According to SVR, the MI6 (British intelligence) and CIA (American intelligence) recently directed field commanders of ISIS, a banned terrorist organisation in Russia, under their control in Syria to carry out a series of attacks on the Russian military bases there.

The terrorists reportedly received "attack drones" for this purpose. SVR further alleged that in a bid to hide their involvement, both MI6 and CIA ordered their Air Force troops to continue striking ISIS positions, warning the militants about the hits in advance.

The outgoing Biden administration in the US and the Keir Starmer-led UK government wants to deter the stabilisation of Syria and by extension, the controlling of chaotic situations in the Middle East region, RIA reported.

"Washington and London assume that under such conditions they will be able to more quickly achieve their own geopolitical goal - to ensure their long-term dominance in the region based on the odious concept of a 'rules-based order'. This, however, is hampered by Russia's military presence on the Mediterranean coast of Syria, which still serves as a significant factor in regional stability," SVR's release added.

The Russian spy service believes that behind the veil of Syrian authorities' alleged inability to control the radicals, the US and Britain will expect their provocations to drive out Moscow's military from its bases.

Syria was "freed" from the 24-year-long rule of Bashar al-Assad at the hands of the rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS). After being embroiled in civil war for 13 years, Syria's Assad regime was toppled within a few days.

Assad reportedly received asylum in Moscow as he resigned from the president's post and fled Damascus amid the rebels' coup. With his departure, the Assad family rule spanning just under 54 years, also came to an end.

Furthermore, the Russian intelligence jibed at the approach of the "Anglo-Saxons", saying that those who declare commitment to stabilising and building a "democratic Syria", show their true attitude to the country and its people "in the best possible way, RIA reported.

"However, it also shows through in the continued occupation by the US Armed Forces - under the pretext of the need to fight ISIS - of oil-bearing regions to the east of the Euphrates River, which Washington has no intention of returning to Damascus," SVR added.

Notably, Kremlin sources told RIA that Russian officials are in contact with the representatives of the armed opposition in Syria, whose leaders have warranted the security of military bases and diplomatic institutions on Syrian soil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also said that Moscow maintains relations with all the groups that are currently in control of Syria, adding that it will consider maintaining its military bases there.