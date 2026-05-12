US universities report 20% plunge in enrolment of foreign students: 'It will be worse'

The number of new foreign undergraduate students at US colleges dropped by an average of 20% this spring from a year earlier, according to a study by a coalition of education groups, the latest sign that US President Donald Trump’s standoff with higher education is hammering a key source of talent and funding. US universities reported 20% plunge in enrolment of foreign students. (AFP)

Percentage drop The findings, published in a report Monday by organisations including the US international education group NAFSA, are based on a survey of 149 American schools. Some 62% of those schools reported lower foreign enrollment in both undergraduate and graduate programs compared to spring 2025. Foreign enrolment in graduate programmes dropped by an average of 24%, according to the report.

International students, who often pay full tuition, are a key source of revenue for universities, increasingly so in the face of domestic demographic declines. The Trump administration has cracked down on foreign student enrollment as part of its broader pressure campaign to reshape higher education and restrict immigration pathways.

Though fewer students begin college in the spring, the semester’s enrollment trends are a bellwether for the higher-volume fall cohort. If international enrollment falls by anywhere near 20% in the fall, some colleges could face serious budget shortfalls.

The turning point for US schools came last spring, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested and detained dozens of foreign students, sometimes on campus or in their dorm rooms, and revoked the legal residency of thousands more. Most had their status restored after the administration lost a series of court challenges, but the crackdown had a lasting impact.

While overall international enrolment in the US dropped by 1.4% last fall from a year earlier, most students entering college then began their application process before the White House escalated its campaign to curb foreign enrollment. It wasn’t until March that ICE agents began targeting students, and May when the State Department paused student visa interviews during the peak period for processing in order to roll out strict new review policies in June.

NAFSA executive director Fanta Aw said the survey results portend an even more significant decline in the fall. Because international students can expect long visa processes even in a typical cycle, many apply a full year or more ahead of matriculating, meaning the effects of last year’s volatility will only fully materialise in the next cohort.

Worsening Outlook “Our sense is that the fall enrollment, best case scenario, will be similar to spring,” she said. “Most likely, it will be worse.”

In the survey, 84% of US schools pointed to “restrictive government policies” as the main reason for the decline, and more than a third say the drop will likely lead to budget cuts. Last summer, student visa issuances fell by 36%.

The NAFSA survey, conducted in partnership with other international education groups, solicited responses from hundreds of colleges across the world, including Canada, Australia and the UK, three other major destinations for international students. Those countries, citing restrictive immigration policies, also reported declines in international enrollment this spring. Colleges in Europe and Asia, on the other hand, say international enrollment increased.