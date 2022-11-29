Planning a visit to the US? Here's an update on visa appointments for you

The US embassy in India informed that it has opened several B1/B2 interview waiver appointments in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

The B1 visa (business visa) is used by people travelling to the United States for business-related affairs. These include negotiation of contracts, attending conferences, conventions and seminars. The B2 visa (visitor visa) is for travelers visiting US for recreational purposes, meeting friends or relatives or for medical treatment.

“Looking for a B1/B2 interview waiver (dropbox) visa appointment? Good news! We've opened a number of B1/B2 interview waiver appointments for the coming month in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Book now in time for holiday travel," US embassy in India tweeted.

The update comes at a time when wait times for the US visa have been very high.

“The global median wait time for a tourist visa (B1/B2) interview appointment is under two months as of this month," the US State Department had said earlier. Although, the United States expects processing times to rebound faster than projected and to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

What are the documents needed for B1/B2 visa interview?

The most important document required while attending the visa interview in person in the consulate is the appointment confirmation letter which shows a person's application number, payment of prescribed visa fees and other personal details. A person also needs a printout of the confirmation page which is received at the end of the online application process for the consulate visit.

