US student visa: Update on application process for FI visa. Details here

The United States Department of State announced an update for international students looking to study in the US following which students will be allowed to apply for F-1 visa up to 365 days before their academic term begins. Earlier, visa interviews could only be scheduled up to 120 days before the term start, and I-20 forms could only be issued 4-6 months before the term start.

The update gives international students time to prepare and apply for their visas. US universities can now accept and issue I-20 forms 12-14 months before term time but students can only enter the US on their visa 30 days before the start of their program.

"F and M student visas can now be issued up to 365 days in advance of the I-20 program start date, allowing more time for students to apply for a visa. Students are still not allowed to enter the U.S. on a student visa more than 30 days before their program start date," the US Department of State announced.

This comes as a US visa official said India is United States' number one priority for visas adding that since the pandemic, there has been a rise of around 36 percent in visa processing.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs Julie Stufft said, "India is the number one priority that we are facing right now. We are absolutely committed to getting out of this situation. Anyone in India seeking a visa appointment or visa have to wait for that's not certainly our ideal."

“So far this year, we have issued 36 per cent more visas than we did before the Covid pandemic in India. And that is a huge percentage of progress,” the official added.

