US wants 20 years, Iran can do 5: Nuclear ban terms likely holding up deal, says report

The United States negotiated with Iran for a 20-year “suspension” of all nuclear activity rather than a permanent ban, while Tehran’s offer said it could agree only to a five-year pause, a new report said, quoting people aware of the talks.

The US stance did not involve a permanent ban on Iran’s nuclear enrichment. (AP/Reuters)

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Tensions between the two countries continue to remain high after their talks in Pakistan’s Islamabad ended without a deal to stop the more than five-week US-Israeli attack on the Islamic republic. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

US demanded 20-year ban on Iran’s nuclear activity: Report

The US stance did not involve a permanent ban on Iran’s nuclear enrichment. Instead, it suggested a 20-year “suspension” of all nuclear activity, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

ALSO READ | Iran open to more talks with US, but prepared for all options including war: Envoy

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{{^usCountry}} This would give Iran room to say it had not permanently given up its right, under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, to produce its own nuclear fuel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This would give Iran room to say it had not permanently given up its right, under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, to produce its own nuclear fuel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, US vice president JD Vance said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that negotiations “did make some progress” during the Islamabad talks as he referred to the American demand for the removal of nuclear material from Iran, along with a system to ensure uranium is not enriched in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, US vice president JD Vance said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that negotiations “did make some progress” during the Islamabad talks as he referred to the American demand for the removal of nuclear material from Iran, along with a system to ensure uranium is not enriched in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another major issue is the US demand that Iran take out 970 pounds of near-bomb-grade uranium from the country so it cannot be used for a weapons programme, the publication reported. Tehran ‘agreed’ for 5-year suspension, says report {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another major issue is the US demand that Iran take out 970 pounds of near-bomb-grade uranium from the country so it cannot be used for a weapons programme, the publication reported. Tehran ‘agreed’ for 5-year suspension, says report {{/usCountry}}

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In reply, Iran renewed a proposal to halt nuclear activity for up to five years, two senior Iranian officials and one US official told NYT.

A similar plan had been put forward by Iran in February during unsuccessful talks in Geneva, which led US President Donald Trump to decide on military action. Within days, he ordered strikes on Iran.

Several other matters are affecting the negotiations, including reopening free passage in the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran’s backing of proxy groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

However, Iran’s unwillingness to give up its nuclear plans, dismantle its large atomic setup, and move its stockpile of fuel out of the country has remained the key point of dispute for the US.

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ALSO READ | Hormuz Strait, nuclear rights: Iran blames ‘unreasonable’ US demands for failed Islamabad talks

US-Iran to hold talks again?

The latest details showing both sides disagreeing on how long nuclear activity should be paused indicate there could still be a chance for an agreement. There were also signs on Monday that negotiators might meet again soon, the report said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has suggested holding another round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days, Pakistani officials told news agency AP. The White House has not replied to questions on whether fresh talks are being planned.

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Both sides are also considering new face-to-face discussions to reach an agreement to end their six-week war before the ceasefire expires next week, two US officials and a person familiar with the matter told AP.

With inputs from agencies

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