US will 'defend every inch' of NATO nations but no troops to Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to defend "every inch" of NATO territory after Russia sent forces into Ukraine -- but reaffirmed that no American troops would be deployed to Washington's ally.

"As I made crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with a full force of American power," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House.

The president added, however: "Our forces will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine."

