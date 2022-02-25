Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US will 'defend every inch' of NATO nations but no troops to Ukraine: Biden
world news

US will 'defend every inch' of NATO nations but no troops to Ukraine: Biden

"As I made crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with a full force of American power," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 01:25 AM IST
AFP |

US President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to defend "every inch" of NATO territory after Russia sent forces into Ukraine -- but reaffirmed that no American troops would be deployed to Washington's ally.

"As I made crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with a full force of American power," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House.

The president added, however: "Our forces will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine."

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP