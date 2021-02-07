Home / World News / US will not lift sanctions to get Iran to negotiating table, says Biden
US will not lift sanctions to get Iran to negotiating table, says Biden

Iran’s Supreme Leader had said the US must effectively remove all sanctions on his country’s economy before it will agree to scale back its atomic work.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Tensions have escalated between Iran and the US as Tehran seeks to quickly pressure the new Biden administration to ease the sanctions.(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden said the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal, according to a video released by CBS News on Sunday.

Asked if the United States will lift sanctions first to get Iran back to the negotiating table, Biden replied: "no" in the interview, which was recorded on Friday. Asked if Iran had to stop enriching uranium first, Biden nodded. It was not clear exactly what he meant, as Iran is permitted to enrich uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal within certain limits.

