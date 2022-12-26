Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Man frozen to death in snow on his birthday amid massive US winter storm: Report

Man frozen to death in snow on his birthday amid massive US winter storm: Report

world news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 02:08 PM IST

US Winter Storm: The lethal blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles.

US Winter Storm: Vehicles drive through blowing snow following a winter storm.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

A man was found frozen to death on his birthday after he was caught outside during a winter storm in US, it was reported. William Clay, 56, was confirmed as one of 16 victims of the winter storm in Buffalo. Family members identified his body shortly after he was reported missing on Christmas eve, The Mirror reported. Buffalo in New York has been gripped by sub-zero temperatures and huge blizzards over recent days.

Read more: Russian troops working 'round-the-clock' on new air defence positions: Report

William Clay's sister had earlier urged people to help look for him in a Facebook post. Later, she shared news of his death, writing, "I am the sister of the gentleman that lost his life during the 2022 Blizzard on 12/24/2022. My brother unexpectedly lost his life on his birthday."

The lethal blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles. The storm left thousands of homes without power and at least 30 people have died in US weather-related incidents, NBC reported.

Much of the loss of life has centered in and around Buffalo. The Buffalo police department posted an online request to the public for assistance in search-and-recovery efforts. The authories also asked those who "have a snow mobile and are willing to help" to call a hotline for instructions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP