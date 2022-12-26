Man frozen to death in snow on his birthday amid massive US winter storm: Report

A man was found frozen to death on his birthday after he was caught outside during a winter storm in US, it was reported. William Clay, 56, was confirmed as one of 16 victims of the winter storm in Buffalo. Family members identified his body shortly after he was reported missing on Christmas eve, The Mirror reported. Buffalo in New York has been gripped by sub-zero temperatures and huge blizzards over recent days.

William Clay's sister had earlier urged people to help look for him in a Facebook post. Later, she shared news of his death, writing, "I am the sister of the gentleman that lost his life during the 2022 Blizzard on 12/24/2022. My brother unexpectedly lost his life on his birthday."

The lethal blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles. The storm left thousands of homes without power and at least 30 people have died in US weather-related incidents, NBC reported.

Much of the loss of life has centered in and around Buffalo. The Buffalo police department posted an online request to the public for assistance in search-and-recovery efforts. The authories also asked those who "have a snow mobile and are willing to help" to call a hotline for instructions.

