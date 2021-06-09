Home / World News / US withdrawing Trump executive orders that sought to ban TikTok, WeChat
A separate US national security review of TikTok remains ongoing, a White House official said.(Reuters)
US withdrawing Trump executive orders that sought to ban TikTok, WeChat

Biden's new executive order revokes the WeChat and TikTok orders, along with another in January that targeted eight other communications and financial technology software applications.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:49 PM IST

President Joe Biden is withdrawing a series of executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok and ordering a new Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps, the White House said Wednesday.

The administration of former President Donald Trump had attempted to block new users from downloading the apps and ban other technical transactions that Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat both said would effectively block the apps' use in the United States. The courts blocked those orders that never took effect.

Biden's new executive order revokes the WeChat and TikTok orders, along with another in January that targeted eight other communications and financial technology software applications.

A separate U.S. national security review of TikTok remains ongoing, a White House official said.

