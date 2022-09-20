US woman dies after pit bull attack at Denver-area home

An 89-year-old woman has died after she and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by two pit bulls last week at a home west of Denver, family members said.

Golden police say the two were attacked Wednesday afternoon, and both dogs have since been euthanized. The woman's family confirmed on Sunday that she died and said the boy, who was seriously injured, has been released from the hospital.

The victims' names have not been released.

Officers called to the scene of the attack found blood leading into the home and immediately went to the backyard, where the dogs were mauling the woman. They used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns but weren't able to separate the dogs from the victim until additional officers arrived.

The boy, who escaped the attack and sought refuge at a neighbor's home, was ultimately air-lifted to a children's hospital, and his grandmother was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the boy and his grandmother were acquainted with the dogs. The City of Golden does not have laws that ban certain dog breeds.