e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / World News / US woman sentenced to 25 years for killing husband with eye drops

US woman sentenced to 25 years for killing husband with eye drops

In a plea deal, Lana Sue Clayton, 53, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Steven Clayton, 64, at their home in Clover, near Charlotte.

world Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:38 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Lana Sue Clayton was accused of poisoning her husband by lacing his drinking water with eye drops between July 19 and 21, 2018.
Lana Sue Clayton was accused of poisoning her husband by lacing his drinking water with eye drops between July 19 and 21, 2018.(Representational Photo.)
         

A South Carolina woman was Thursday sentenced to 25 years in jail after she admitted poisoning her husband by putting eye drops in his drinking water.

In a plea deal, Lana Sue Clayton, 53, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Steven Clayton, 64, at their home in Clover, near Charlotte, CBS-affiliate WBTV reported.

She was accused of poisoning her husband by lacing his drinking water with eye drops between July 19 and 21, 2018.

Her husband was initially thought to have died of natural causes but an autopsy toxicology report showed poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline, which is found in eye drops.

“The coroner found a level of tetrahydrozoline in his system and that’s when we opened the case because that was very unusual for us,” York County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Trent Faris said, according to WBTV.

Prosecutors said in 2016 she also shot her husband in back of the head with a crossbow, ABC-affiliate WSOC-TV reported.

At the time the incident was put down as an accident.

Speaking at her sentencing, she admitted poisoning her husband but claimed he had abused her

“I did impulsively put the Visine in Stephen’s drink and I did it with the intent to make him sick and uncomfortable. I was upset about the abuse and just wanted him to leave me alone,” Clayton, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, told the court, WBTV video showed.

“I never thought it would kill him.”

Clayton, a former Veterans Affairs Department nurse, said she got the idea of using eye drops, which are tasteless, colorless and odorless, from watching movies but thought they would cause diarrhea.

Prosecutors however said she killed her husband for money, throwing his cell phone in a lake so he could not call for help and and burning his will afterwards.

“She fooled one of the most brilliant men I’ve ever known in my life,” Steven Clayton’s sister Rosemarie Clayton-Leslie told ABC’s Good Morning America.

“My brother died a horrific death. I think my brother was screaming for his life.”

Clayton was arrested in August 2018 and charged with murder.

“Of the many homicide cases I’ve handled, this one probably takes the cake as far as being bizarre,” South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch said.

While it is unusual, it is not the first time eye drops have featured in a homicide case.

In December 2019 a North Carolina man was charged with murdering his wife using eye drops, WSOC said.

tags
top news
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Aaron Finch
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Aaron Finch
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos left a note for millions of Indians
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos left a note for millions of Indians
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news