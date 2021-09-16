Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US working on new Covid-19 rules for international visitors
world news

US working on new Covid-19 rules for international visitors

The system will include a prominent role for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 05:35 AM IST
The US currently bars most non-Americans who have traveled to China, India, the United Kingdom, most of Europe, Brazil and other countries in the previous 14 days.(HT File Photo)

The Biden administration is considering requiring vaccinations against Covid-19 and contact tracing of international visitors after the US revamps current broad restrictions that bar many foreigners from travelling to the US, a top White House adviser has said.

Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on Wednesday that because of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, current travel restrictions will remain in place until the administration rolls out a “new system” for regulating international travel.

The system will include a prominent role for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will also be putting in place contact tracing to enable CDC to follow up with inbound international travelers and those around them if someone has potentially been exposed to Covid-19,” Zients said, “and we are exploring vaccination requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States.”

Zients made the comments to a panel that advises Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on issues around travel and the US tourism industry.

RELATED STORIES

The US currently bars most non-Americans who have traveled to China, India, the United Kingdom, most of Europe, Brazil and other countries in the previous 14 days. Airlines and other travel companies have pushed the administration to ease the restrictions, particularly on UK visitors.

Separately, Anthony Fauci, the government's top expert on infectious disease, has said he would support a proposal to require vaccination for people on domestic flights.

The airline industry is adamantly opposed to such a requirement, saying it would be difficult to enforce and could lead to long lines at airports. Industry officials say it would be unfair to single out air travelers with a mandate that would not affect people who travel by train, bus or car.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states covid 19 news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Watch Live: SpaceX launches world's first all-civilian Inspiration4 mission

Magnitude 6 earthquake hits China's Sichuan province; 2 dead

China sees 'Cold War mentality' in U.S., British, Australia pact

Tested railway-borne missile system to strike threatening forces: North Korea
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP