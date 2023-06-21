Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Joe Biden equates China's Jinping with 'dictators' at donor reception

AFP |
Jun 21, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Referring to a recent crisis in which the US shot down a Chinese balloon it claimed was spying on its territory, Biden said Xi "didn't know it was there.

US President Joe Biden equated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with "dictators" on Tuesday as he addressed a Democratic Party donors reception in California in the presence of journalists.

U.S. President Joe Biden.(Reuters)

Referring to a recent crisis in which the United States shot down a Chinese balloon it claimed was spying on its territory, Biden said Xi "didn't know it was there," adding: “That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened.”

california united states joe biden xi jinping
