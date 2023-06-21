Joe Biden equates China's Jinping with 'dictators' at donor reception
AFP |
US President Joe Biden equated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with "dictators" on Tuesday as he addressed a Democratic Party donors reception in California in the presence of journalists.
Referring to a recent crisis in which the United States shot down a Chinese balloon it claimed was spying on its territory, Biden said Xi "didn't know it was there," adding: “That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened.”
