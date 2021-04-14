Home / World News / Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook
world news

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

Instagram will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes their posts and those of others receive.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Facebook, which owns Instagram, says it's going to test out an option for users to hide those “like” counts.(REUTERS)

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity.

Now Facebook says it's going to test out — again — an option for users to hide those “like” counts to see if it can reduce the pressure of being on social media. Instagram, which Facebook owns, will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes their posts and those of others receive.

The social media giant says it’s also exploring the feature for Facebook. Comments will still be available for people who chose to hide likes — they just won't see whether it was 2, 20 or 20,000 people who liked their posts.

Instagram began hiding likes in 2019. While many users welcomed the feature, others, including some influencers, worried it might take away from the social media experience. At the time, the platform didn't give users a choice to hide or unhide the like counts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem

Ghani says Afghanistan 'fully capable' of defending itself

Minnesota cop who fatally shot Black motorist to be charged with manslaughter

Russia, Ukraine hold military drills, NATO criticises Russian troop build-up

“Some people found this beneficial but some still wanted to see like counts so they could track what’s popular," the company said in a statement. In March of this year, a bug caused like counts to disappear for some Instagram uses for a couple of hours, prompting questions about whether the company would soon relaunch the feature.

The company stressed that this is still a small test and that it expects “more to share" before long.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook inc. instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP