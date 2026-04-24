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US-Iran peace talks to resume? Trump sending delegation to Pakistan as Araghchi announces visit

US President Donald Trump is sending his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad, CNN reported citing US officials.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 10:37 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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The deadlock over peace talks appears to have ended with the United States and Iran announcing sending delegations to Islamabad to continue peace talks this weekend.

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for Peace Missions, will be visiting Islamabad, while Vice President JD Vance has been kept on hold.(via REUTERS)

US Special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are set to participate in talks this weekend with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, CNN reported citing US officials.

However, Iranian media said no talks are scheduled to take place between the two rival parties during Araghchi's scheduled visit.

Witkoff and Kushner going, Vance on hold

US President Trump is sending his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad, while Vice President JD Vance, who led the previous delegation, will be on a standby to travel if talks progresses, the report said.

Officials in Pakistan have said that they expect a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran, while declining to add when the negotiations would happen or at what level.

Araghchi's planned visit to Pakistan

The first round of talks between the US and Iran was held on April 11-12, but failed to produce a breakthrough. On Tuesday, Trump extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to give Tehran more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war, just hours before the truce was set to expire.

 
delegation united states pakistan iran donald trump us top news us iran conflict us iran war
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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