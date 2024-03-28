 US-North Korea sanctions target Russia, China and UAE-based firms | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

US-North Korea sanctions target Russia, China and UAE-based firms

Reuters |
Mar 28, 2024 03:54 AM IST

The entities to be hit with sanctions were Alis LLC, based in Vladivostok, Russia, and UAE-based Pioneer Bencont Star Real Estate.

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions on six individuals and two entities based in Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates, accusing them of channeling funds to North Korea's weapons programs.

The statement said both firms were subordinate to Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Co, an entity associated with North Korea's armed forces. (File)(Reuters)
The statement said both firms were subordinate to Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Co, an entity associated with North Korea's armed forces. (File)(Reuters)

A U.S. Treasury Department statement said the action was taken in coordination with South Korea.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It named the six individuals as Yu Pu Ung, Ri Tong Hyok, Han Chol Man, O In Chun, Jong Song Ho and Jon Yon Gun.

The entities to be hit with sanctions were Alis LLC, based in Vladivostok, Russia, and UAE-based Pioneer Bencont Star Real Estate.

The statement said both firms were subordinate to Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Co, an entity associated with North Korea's armed forces.

The Treasury Department said Chinyong, which was placed under U.S. sanctions in May 2023, uses a network of companies and representatives to manage delegations of North Korean IT workers operating in Russia and Laos.

The announcement came after the United States and South Korea this week launched a new task force aimed at preventing North Korea from procuring illicit oil, as a deadlock at the United Nations Security Council casts doubts over the future of international sanctions on Pyongyang.

Years of U.S.-led international sanctions have failed to halt North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs, and many North Korea watchers and sanctions experts consider the U.N. regime moribund, if not already dead.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US-North Korea sanctions target Russia, China and UAE-based firms
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On