'Utter ridiculous take': US State Department rejects report of Quad being on 'life support' under Trump
US Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson rejected a report claiming that the Quad was withering under the Trump administration.
The US Department of State has rejected reports of the Quad - comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States - faltering under President Donald Trump's administration ahead of the much-anticipated leaders' summit in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday.
The upcoming Quad summit is one of the most significant engagements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manila this week. The meeting would be the first gathering of the leaders from the four countries since the last summit hosted by ex-US President Joe Biden in Delaware on September 21, 2024.
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However, a report from Politico claimed that the Quad alliance was withering under the Trump administration due to his dismissiveness and mistreatment of allies, which includes his tariff wars and an embrace of China.
According to the report, the grouping had moved from collaboration in climate, health and infrastructure development to a regional security focus through joint military exercises. However, Trump's mistreatment of all three countries had prevented any progress, pushing India into more direct participation outside the subcontinent to confront Chinese aggression.
"The Quad is on life support. It’s not dead yet, but it needs strong leadership," Politico quoted a Washington-based Asian diplomat as saying.
'Utterly ridiculous take'
US assistant secretary of state for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson on Sunday issued a strong rebuttal of the report, labelling it as "fake news".
"This is an utterly ridiculous take. Secretary (of State) Rubio has formally met with the Quad foreign ministers five times in the past two years — with three meetings in the past six months. The Secretary’s first official call in office was to the Quad. We have regular monthly Quad sherpa calls and meetings," he said on X.
His remarks came as the White House confirmed that Trump will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders in Manila. "On Tuesday evening in Manila… the president will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders to discuss shared interests of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region," said White House assistant press secretary Olivia Wales.
The White House said the Quad has demonstrated that it is a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, under Trump's leadership.
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The Quad was revived in 2017 by Trump in his first term to address growing concerns about China’s increasing economic, diplomatic and military dominance in the Indo-Pacific, although he never held a leaders' summit. In contrast, Joe Biden held six Quad leader meetings, four of them being in-person, during his presidency.
In Trump's second term, Marco Rubio led the US engagement with Quad partners, convening five meetings with his counterparts to bolster energy supply chains and upgrade the countries' surveillance capabilities.
PM Modi's participation in the Quad summit comes after strained relations between India and the United States over trade and Washington's support for Pakistan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAveek Banerjee
Aveek Banerjee is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times, based in Greater Noida West. With more than five years of experience in digital journalism, Aveek has worked extensively in covering national politics and international affairs, including elections, high-profile diplomatic engagements and geopolitical conflicts. His experience covers a wide range of major events, including the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, multiple state assembly elections, US elections, Operation Sindoor, Air India crash, India-US trade tensions to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Before joining Hindustan Times, Aveek worked at the editorial teams of CNN-News18, India TV and Asian News International (ANI), during which he developed an understanding of the high-pressure newsroom environment and honed his skills in covering breaking news, tracking crucial developments, and producing accurate news content under tight deadlines while maintaining editorial standards. These stints have also provided exposure to diverse newsroom environments and the evolving standards of the media industry. Aveek holds a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University Delhi and a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys reading, pursuing photography and exploring new places in his free time. You can reach him at aveek.banerjee@htdigital.in.Read More