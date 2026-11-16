'Utter ridiculous take': US State Department rejects report of Quad being on 'life support' under Trump

The US Department of State has rejected reports of the Quad - comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States - faltering under President Donald Trump's administration ahead of the much-anticipated leaders' summit in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday. Foreign ministers of Quad have convened five times in US President Donald Trump's second administration. (AFP/File Photo)

The upcoming Quad summit is one of the most significant engagements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manila this week. The meeting would be the first gathering of the leaders from the four countries since the last summit hosted by ex-US President Joe Biden in Delaware on September 21, 2024.

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However, a report from Politico claimed that the Quad alliance was withering under the Trump administration due to his dismissiveness and mistreatment of allies, which includes his tariff wars and an embrace of China.

According to the report, the grouping had moved from collaboration in climate, health and infrastructure development to a regional security focus through joint military exercises. However, Trump's mistreatment of all three countries had prevented any progress, pushing India into more direct participation outside the subcontinent to confront Chinese aggression.

"The Quad is on life support. It’s not dead yet, but it needs strong leadership," Politico quoted a Washington-based Asian diplomat as saying.

'Utterly ridiculous take' US assistant secretary of state for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson on Sunday issued a strong rebuttal of the report, labelling it as "fake news".

"This is an utterly ridiculous take. Secretary (of State) Rubio has formally met with the Quad foreign ministers five times in the past two years — with three meetings in the past six months. The Secretary’s first official call in office was to the Quad. We have regular monthly Quad sherpa calls and meetings," he said on X.