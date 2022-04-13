Vaccines halved Italy's Covid-19 death toll, shows study
Vaccines against COVID-19 have roughly halved the death toll from the disease in Italy, preventing some 150,000 fatalities and 8 million cases last year, the National Health Institute (ISS) estimated on Wednesday.
The ISS study, which ran from the start of 2021 until the end of January this year, concluded the inoculation campaign also prevented more than 500,000 hospitalisations and over 55,000 admissions to intensive care.
Italy has registered 161,032 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.4 million cases to date.
Some 79% of Italians have been fully vaccinated and 65% have had a third "booster" shot, figures from Our World in Data show.
Also read: India sees over 1,000 fresh Covid cases after two days with 1,088 new infections
The ISS study estimated that 72% of those whose lives were saved by the vaccines were aged 80 and over, 19% were in the 70-79 age group, 7% were aged 60-69 and 3% under 60.
The results were calculated using data on vaccine effectiveness and weekly vaccination numbers to assess their impact on the weekly tallies of cases, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths.
Also read: Low prevalence of Covid-19 in wastewater samples, shows BMC survey
The methodology was originally developed for flu vaccines but has already been applied in other countries for studies on SARS-CoV-2, the public body said in a statement.
-
43% not happy with 'honest' Imran Khan's ouster, claims poll
A survey of Gallup Pakistan has now revealed that 43% people were not happy with the ouster of Imran Khan while the rest 57% were happy that Khan had to exit the government. Imran Khan will be holding 'jalsa' on Wednesday in Peshawar while a 'bigger surprise' is being planned at a public rally in Lahore on April 21, his party claimed.
-
Toronto police arrest suspect in murder of Indian student
Toronto police on Tuesday announced that it had arrested and charged one person with the murders of two people this month, including a student from India, in what was described as “random acts of violence”. A 39-year-old resident of Toronto, Richard Jonathan Edwin, has been charged with first degree murder, and is accused of killing 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev on April 7 and 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath two days later. An off-duty paramedic gave him medical treatment but Vasudev did not survive.
-
Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash
Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel Wednesday after announcing a default on its $51 billion foreign debt. Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said he needed Sri Lankans abroad to "support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange". Weerasinghe's appeal has so far been greeted with scepticism from Sri Lankans abroad.
-
Indian consulate in Shanghai suspends in-person services amid lockdown
The Indian consulate in Shanghai on Tuesday announced that it was indefinitely suspending in-person consular services in light of the continuous lockdown of China's financial hub, which is battling its worst Covid outbreak yet. Shanghai reported 25,141 new locally-transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Tuesday, up from 22,348 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases also rising to 1,189 from 994, city authorities said in their daily bulletin on Wednesday.
-
Sri Lanka PM ready for talks on day 5 of protest near president's office: report
Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready for discussion with the 'Occupy Galle Face' demonstrators as the agitation enters the fifth day, his office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The protesters have been holding demonstrations near the office of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to reports, as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis, leading to a shortage of essentials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics