India sees over 1,000 fresh Covid cases after two days with 1,088 new infections

India's daily Covid cases yet again crossed the 1,000-mark after two days on Wednesday as the country reported 1,088 new infections; 861 cases were reported on Monday, and 796 on Tuesday. As per the data shared by the health ministry, the number of active cases fell to 10,870 or 0.03 per cent of the total cases logged so far. A reduction of 19 cases has been recorded in the active caseload.

With 26 new Covid-linked fatalities, the total number of lives lost stands at 5,21,736 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,25,05,410 with 1,081 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent, whereas the death rate remains stable at 1.21 per cent. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.24 per cent on Wednesday.

Over 15 lakh vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours as per health ministry data, of which over 17,000 were booster doses for adults under the age of 60. 186.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s dip in active cases comes as several European countries are currently reeling under the Omicron BA.2 varint-led surge in infections. Germany and France together reported more than 3.5 Lakhs new cases in the last 24 hours as per data shared by Reuters. Shanghai once again reported over 25,000 new cases as the authorities issued warnings to people flouting Covid norms.